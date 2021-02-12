News

Protests: LCC calls for peace, calm

Posted on

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has appealed to residents of LagosStateandthoseplanning to protest on February 13 to reconsidertheirdecisions. At a media parley held at its Lekki office yesterday, the Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, made the appeal, saying that LCC has suffered a lot of damages already. According to the managing director, LCC has lost assets worth several billions of naira to the protests. He argued that LCC has nothing to do with the protest against police brutality, which was the central point of the youth agitation.

“As an organisation, we were unlucky to have been caught in the web,” he said. LCC, according to Omomuwasan, is a private company with a staff strength of more than 500 within the age range of 25 and 32. “LCCisaprivatecompany with over 500 direct staff in its employment and many more indirect staff and not going back to full operations within the shortest possible time would result to loss of jobs for thousands of Nigerians, who arecurrentlyemployeddirectly and across the value chain of our business,” he said.

Omomuwasan said that LCC like many Nigerians, is distressed by the violence that resulted from the protests and the resultant disruptions to people and businesses but they chose to be silentbecausetheyknowthat tempers were still very high, especially as there had been a lot of misinformation, especially on the social media.

“Unfortunately, LCC as an organization and an institution has also been a victim of the violent part of the protest resulting insubstantiallosses to our operations because we have since not been able to function and offer the services we used to.

It has also brought a lot of uncertainties to our staff and their thousands of dependants, who are also being severely affected,” he said. Amidst several allegations levied against LCC, he complained that they suffered false allegations that LCC prevented the protesting Nigerian youths from occupying their plaza before the unfortunate incident of Tuesday October 20, 2020. “We want to confirmthatat no point did we take any steps to stop or disrupt the protests throughout the period, even when we were conscious of the likely effects on our operations,” he explained. Omomuwasan however noted that they have lately been made aware from media reports that two different groups #OccupyLekkiToll- Gate and #DefendLagos/# DemNoBornDemPapaWell – are planning to demonstrate at their already destroyed Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza on Saturday, February 13, 2021 following the decision of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to hand over the Toll Plaza back to them. The managing director explained that to cut short their losses in their operations, given their financial commitments to local and foreign financial institutions, they had to approach the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry for permission to repossess the facilities to enable them evaluate the damages.

“Our intent with the request was to enable us evaluate the damages, process insurance claims and rebuild the burnt facilities before the commencement of operations in order to continue to fulfil our loan repayment and other financial obligations,” he said.

