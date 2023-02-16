Protests: Makinde calls for calm

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has again, called on residents of the state to demonstrate restraints over the biting hardship occasioned by the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noting that violence would not solve the problem on the ground. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that while the governor addressed residents of the state from Igbojaye, Itesiwaju Local Government, where he is concluding a three-day stretch of campaigning in the four local governments in Iseyin Federal Constituency, the Security Commanders spoke in Ibadan, after an onthe- spot assessment of the situation in the state capital, on Wednesday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...