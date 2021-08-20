Business

Protests: Mouka restates commitment to staff welfare

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Renowned foam maker, Mouka Nigeria Limited, has faulted reports on some social media platforms that members of its staff were responsible for the two-day disorder around its premises last week. Addressing the media at the weekend to clarify the issues, the Head of Human Resources, Mrs Ifeoma Okoruen, said although some workers had agitated over recent reforms at the organisation, some miscreants, however, took advantage of the situation to disrupt the scene and attack security personnel, who were on ground to restore order.

She said the attention of the company was drawn to some distorted and deliberately fabricated stories posted on a few social media platforms by persons claiming to be staff of Mouka Limited and some recruited paid adverse content traders, deliberately to blackmail, intimidate and embarrass Mouka in order to justify their illegal disruption of work and molestation of law abiding and peaceful staff of the company. She said: “To put the record straight, Mouka Limited has a robust staff welfare with a proud tradition of providing welfare benefits that go above and beyond the expected duty of care to the Mouka staff and their families.

“The company is committed to investing in people to ensure capacity building and readiness for future career growth. “As a good corporate citizen, Mouka has also significantly contributed to the local communities in which it operates.” Specifically, she recalled that as part of Mouka’s continuous improvement plans, “the company recently undertook a restructuring programme, which engaged almost 10 per cent of the Mouka People across all employee grades and in all locations nationwide. “The major objectives of this exercise were to strengthen operations and to provide career development opportunities for key deserving employees. “However, as it is the case with every progressive development in corporate organizations, a few will resent the change. Unfortunately, the resentment of the current few agitators does not align with the majority.

“The event of Thursday, August 12, 2021, whereby a few staff who were agitating unjustly for some personal demands, staged a protest, which initially started as peaceful but later degenerated into harassment and attack of other staffers who had refused to be recruited into this anti-operation activity. “Even then, the company being a law-abiding corporate organismation, maintains unprovoked stance even while the troublemakers continue throwing of stones and objects at distributors, visitors and other staffers of the company.

