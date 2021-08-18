Protests persist in Ekiti over new councils

Protests have persisted in Ekiti State over the recent creation of new councils. This is as people of Ijero Ekiti community yesterday morning trooped out in their large numbers to protest against the refusal of the state government to create Ijero Municipal Local Council Development Authority(LCDA).

Two days ago, people of Ilasa Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area protested against the relocation of the Ekiti East LCDA’s headquarters from the town to Isaya Ekiti. Governor Kayode Fayemi last weekapprovedthecreation of 19 new LCDAs to achieve grassroots development. The protesters as early as 7am in ijero Ekiti displayed placards with various inscriptions and marched round the town to express dissatisfaction over inability of the government to create Ijero Municipal LCDA. The angry protesters said the town was being marginalised despite being one of the oldest councils in the state.

One of the leaders and proponents of Ijero Municipal Agenda, Mr. Ayo Awe, who addressed the protesters, said what sparked the agitation was the fact that the state government created Irewolede and Irede LCDAs with the headquarters at Iloro and Ipoti-Ekiti respectively and still went ahead to establish an administrative centre at Ikoro-Ekiti under the Ijero Local Government Area. Awe said: “Ijero Local GovernmentArea, createdin1976, is one of the 17 local government areas of the Old Ondo State and eight of the LGAs inheritedbyEkitiin1996when the state was created. “In 1996, other LGAs had to be delineated to make up for the statutory and constitutional 16 LGAs status of Ekiti at inception with the exception of Ijero Local government.”

