Protests rock Osun over alleged police extra-judicialkillings

A civil Society groups have mobilized youths in Osogbo, the Osun State capital to demand the removal of Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Olawale Olokode whom they accused of doing very little or nothing to arrest the spate of alleged extra-judicial killings of citizens being carried out by his men.

They came out in large number to protest the gruesome murder of a middle aged man identified as Afolabi Abiola Olamide who was reportedly shot dead by a happy trigger police officer in Osogbo recently. The deceased was allegedly shot in front of his house around 12.30am at the Capital Area, Osogbo last Sunday in unclear circumstances by some personnel of the force. Sources told Saturday Telegraph that the parents of the deceased are based in the Northern part of the country while his aunty brought him to Osogbo in search of greener pasture before the unfortunate incident.

It was learnt that immediately after his death filters into town, concern groups, and organizations mobilized and trooped to the streets to protest the killing and other extra judicial offences perpetrated by officers and men of the state’s police command. The protesters block major roads in Osogbo causing traffic jams as many of them were saying they need justice and immediate release of the body of the deceased, Olamide.

