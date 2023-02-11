Proud of Osimhen’s soaring form, global image

Nigerian professional footballers have not had it this good in recent years. The players, most of them Eagles stars, are doing exceedingly great with their respective clubs abroad. In the past, we have had some notable names perform well abroad. Ex-international, Joseph Yobo, rose to become the captain of Everton FC in the EPL just as Celestine Babayaro was also at some point the captain of Chelsea also in the EPL. Nwankwo Kanu was a standout player in the colours of Arsenal in his days in England just as he was also great in the colours of Ajax of Holland together with Finidi George as they both won the UEFA Champions League for the Dutch team.

Kanu also featured for Portsmouth and scored goals in the semi and final games to with the English FA Cup for Pompey. Sunday Oliseh was also glorious in the colours of Juventus of Italy and Borussia Dortmund of Germany just as ex -defender Taribo West was great with Inter and AC Milan. Austin Okocha was fantastic with Frankfurt and PSG before heading to England to captain Bolton FC under the tutelage of manager Sam Alladyce. Mutiu Adepoju made waves with Racing Santander, Emmanuel Amuneke was glorious with Sporting Lisbon and Samson Siasia great with Nantes.

It will be unfair not to mention the exploits of late Stephen Keshi in the colours of Anderlecht and how late Rashidi Yekini painted Sporting Gijon with goals in Spain. These days, the glory days are back as many Nigerian players are in hot form with their respective clubs.

Some are not just average but playing a commanding role in the scheme of things in the ongoing season. Folarin Balogun, a Nigerian on loan from Arsenal and in the colours of Reims, is the Ligue 1 top scorer with 14 goals while Paul Onuachu who recently left Belgium’s Genk for EPL’s Southampton has 16 goals to his credit this term. In the Championship, Chuba Akpom of Middlesbrough is the top scorer so far in the league just as Josh Maja with 11 goals for Bordeaux is the Top Scorer for Ligue 2 in France. Ademola Lookman of Atlanta has scored 12 league goals and a total of 14 goals in all competitions and he is currently the second highest scorer in the Serie A.

Interestingly, Lookman is trailing another Super Eagles star and the hottest Nigerian player, Victor Osimhen, in the scorers’ chart. Osimhen has been very consistent with Serie A leaders Napoli and he is currently the top scorer with 16 league goals and a total of 18 in all competitions.

He has broken many records in the process. He is now the highest scoring Nigerian player in the Serie A as he erased Simy Nwankwo’s 31 goals as far back as November last year. Only last week, he scored one of his two goals against Spezia in the Italian Serie A with an impressive header, reaching a height of 2.58m, flying higher than Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort of 2.56m height against Sampdoria in 2019. Osimhen scored a brace in that encounter and he is now the player who has scored with the highest height in the Serie A. Osimhen out-jumped Spezia’s defenders and goalkeeper, plus Ronaldo’s record jump in 2019. Osimhen’s current global image is massive. He is no doubt one of the best strikers in Europe today and all over the world.

Foreign pundits also rate him as such. Osimhen’s Napoli are comfortably on top of the Serie A table this season with 56 points in 21 matches, 13 more than second-placed Inter Milan. The quality of his goals are great overall and the way the fans of Napoli show him love with or without goals is amazing. Every football loving Nigerian should be proud of Osimhen’s exploits this season. Georgian midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a good ally of Osimhen on the pitch; he has provided him with most assists even as he has scored eight league goals and 10 in all competitions.

Eagles manager, Jose Persiero, and his crew should study the games of Napoli well and try and get another Eagles player to play like the Georgian to enable Osimhen to be more effective in the national team. It is also interesting to see the way big clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are being linked with the red-hot Eagles forward whose value is currently above €100m for now. If the talents and current form of Osimhen and other Eagles stars are maximized by the coaches, no team can stop Nigeria in the forthcoming international fixtures for AFCON and World Cup games.

