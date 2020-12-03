Metro & Crime

Provide adequate security for bullion vans, Odumosu warns banks

Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday warned banks to provide adequate security for their bullion vans. Odumosu said his command would no longer tolerate “kangaroo” security arrangements for cash transit in the state.

The police chief frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the banks and financial institutions in the state to the security of bank facilities and cash in transit. He spoke at a meeting with banks and cash in transit officials at the conference hall of the police command, GRA, Ikeja.

The commissioner also kicked against conspiracy, security lapses and unprofessionalism suspected to have been exhibited by banks and cash in transit officials in the attacks on bullion vans in the state recently. The police chief referred to the attack on a bullion van at Langbasa-Ajah area, where there was no adequate and/or official deployment of men for such movement.

He said: “The two policemen allegedly on the escort movement were procured illegally and without the knowledge of the command. This kind of a movement is condemned and unacceptable in totality.” Odumosu, therefore, ordered that henceforth, adequate security must be provided for their facilities and movement of cash after due approval for such movement by the commissioner of police. He also directed that Standard Operating Procedure on Species Escort (movement of valuables) must be sustained; noting that there must be a minimum of two operational vehicles conveying fully armed policemen escorting a bullion van, which must be fully armoured.

Similarly, in compliance with the traffic rules, the commissioner also warned them against driving against traffic and on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors. Driving of bullion vans without or with covered number plates, breaking of traffic light and reckless driving on highways would no longer be tolerated, he added. Odumosu added that bullion vans must be roadworthy and standardised by the State Commands Transport Officer.

The commissioner also encouraged banks to fortify security in their facilities by installing more sophisticated CCTV cameras with 100-day recording capacity so as to have a backup and source of evidence in police investigation of any incident within their areas of responsibility.

Our Reporters

