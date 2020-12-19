Provide adequate security for schools, NUT tells FG

Relieved over the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for adequate protection and security in all schools nationwide. National President of the NUT, Nasir Idris, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, for securing the timely release of the abducted students In a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja by NUT’s Press and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Hwande, the union urged government to engage measures that would heal the students of any psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.

The statement reads: “Indeed the entire nation, particularly the education community, has been anxiously awaiting the safe release and return of these students who had spent seven days in captivity.

