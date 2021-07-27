Provide patrol vehicles for police, CLO tells Akwa Ibom gov

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Akwa Ibom State branch, has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel, to provide patrol vehicles and other logistical supports to the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom State Command in order to boost the efficiency of the police to combat the recent upsurge of armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities in the state.

CLO, in a press release dated Monday, July 26, 2021, and signed by its state Chairman, Otuekong Franklyn Isong and the state Secretary, Christopher Ekpo, noted that residents of Akwa Ibom State no longer sleep with their eyes closed because of the high rate of crime in the state.

