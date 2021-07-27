News

Provide patrol vehicles for police, CLO tells Akwa Ibom gov

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO Comment(0)

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Akwa Ibom State branch, has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel, to provide patrol vehicles and other logistical supports to the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom State Command in order to boost the efficiency of the police to combat the recent  upsurge of armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities in the state.

 

CLO, in a press release dated Monday, July 26, 2021, and signed by its state Chairman, Otuekong Franklyn Isong and the state Secretary, Christopher Ekpo, noted that residents of Akwa Ibom State no longer sleep with their eyes closed because of the high rate of crime in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari to present 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS Thursday

Posted on Author Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 8, present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly. President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from Buhari, conveying his intention to present the budget to National Assembly at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja. “May I crave the kind indulgence of the distinguish […]
News Top Stories

Suswam: State police recipe for Nigeria’s disintegration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

A former governor of Benue State and senator representing Benue North-East senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has said state police will pave way for the early disintegration of the country.   He said most governors lack the maturity to handle state police and if allowed to operate, it will be abused and used against opponents. […]
News

Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two paramedics have told a Minneapolis court that George Floyd had no pulse and did not appear to be breathing when they arrived at the scene. Former police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica