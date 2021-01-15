Providing life-time succour for women

It is a common knowledge that various governments across the country often talk about positioning women for empowerment and better financial strength. For many states, it is mere lip-service, while others have not even started. DOMINIC ADEWOLE, in Asaba, reports on the efforts of the state government to make the dream a reality

Gone are those days when women begged for 35 per cent affirmative action in politics. Nowadays, to routinely abuse, marginalize and discriminate against them in most African traditional settings, particularly in the economic and political sectors, has become a taboo, especially now that they constitute the highest number in human population.

They have been appropriately repositioned in Delta State to take a pride of place for bold ideas in politics for gainful dividends of democracy. Although his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, laid foundation for the Free Maternal Health Scheme for pregnant women, children under the ages of five and the aged, the reformation and repackaging the scheme had undergone in the last five years of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the saddle of the state, has lifted the promise for a better tomorrow for women and their children.

On September 21, last year, 450 girls were inaugurated into the PROJECT-GEST at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen Keshi International Stadium in Asaba, the state capital, to take their destiny in their hands through job creation and empowerment programme of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Unperturbed that the opposition divide in the state have severally and separately accused successive PDP-led administrations in the state of hiding under the vulnerability of gullible women to perpetuate corruption, Okowa, during the PROJECT-GEST festivity, said the girls would be established and granted financial freedom. “Women will be given more confidence. Their burden over men will be reduced. They will be provided with better living standards for their families.

Their community participation will be enhanced and they will be given a sense of belonging and fulfillment” the Governor said. He told those that cared to listen that in introducing the Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), he was mindful of the fact that women needed more than periodic handouts. “They need 21st Century skills that will enable and stimulate them to produce marketable goods.

Our women are known to be very resourceful and good managers. Hence, I am confident that the 450 women that have been empowered will do the state government proud and will be good return on investment”, he said. For women to enjoy a sense of belonging, Okowa empowered and directed his Job/Wealth Creation Office to take the selected girls up and train them in Fashion Designing, Tailoring, Interior Decoration, Catering Services, Poultry, Fishing and Bead-Making.

He repositioned the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child Empowerment, manned by Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, to introduce the Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Program (WESAP) to train girls within the ages of 18-30 years to acquire various skills, including fashion designing, hairdressing, make-up fashion and ICT, which was seconded by PROJECT-GEST for over 450 girls.

Okowa-Daramola explained that the commencement of the project was a step in the right direction and it was the governor’s earnest hope that those that scaled the hurdle and were admitted into the programme should take the training very seriously for “a lifetime opportunity.” She said: “Although a significant number of women have been trained and established through various women empowerment programmes, it is necessary for us to design a special programme for the girl-child from ages 18 to 30 because the empowerment of girls is a major public policy issue in the 21st century. Empowering the girl child is a task that must be accomplished.”

She said at the completion of the programme in four months, starter-packs would be presented the successful 450 girls in their respective areas of vocation by the state government. Through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Social and Community Development in the state and the Micro-Finance Scheme Programme, the fate of thousands of women have been lifted from poverty levels to an enviable participation in the economy of the state and Nigeria at large. Prior to this, over 5,000 widows have been empowered and are currently receiving stipend of N5,000 each on monthly basis from the coffers of the government of the state.

This is aside the involvement of a good number of women in political appointments and elective positions. Their active participation during campaigns have enlarged women’s engagement in empowerment programmes and increased the number of widows that are benefiting from the wealth creation programmes of the state Through the office of Governor on Job Creation, headed by Prof. Eric Eboh, endowment funds have been given to various categories of women, youths, less privilege persons and unemployed graduate youths, even as hundreds among them have proven pundits, who are of the opinion that the political parlance does not have space for womenfolk, wrong, after their training.

The promise of the governor to lift women out of poverty through enhanced participation in the economic transformation increased and the successes recently earned him a nickname, ‘the champion of women empowerment.’

As at today, more widows are still benefitting from the monthly stipends scheme that was instituted to assist them cushion the negative effects of the demise of their husbands. With the stipend, some had improved on their trades and can now pay their children’s school fees.

Others can now afford house rent, feed and clothe their children. Highly convinced in the PROJECT- GEST, Okowa-Daramola alluded to a similar programme, known as the Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), which is underway for market women, including widows and unemployed female graduates and artisans. “It is an enterprise for which women would be trained in trading and agro-business.

Active participants would be drawn from market women, artisans and small farm and business holders”, she maintained. She said it will be patterned after other entrepreneurship schemes, such as the Skill Training Entrepreneural Programme (STEP), the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneural Programme (YAGEP) GEST and RYSA. The Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Mrs Flora Alanta, said the promise by Governor Okowa to finish strong on the assurance that women would occupy a better place in the society and be more financially independent as they get ready to assume rightful position in the scheme of things in the country, has repositioned the job creation agenda of his government.

