Provost blames Nigeria’s challenges on bad governance

The Provost, ECWA Theological Seminary (ETSI), Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Kwara State, Dr. John Olu Adetoyese, has rue the dire financial situation Nigeria is currently facing, with inflation at its highest, blaming this and other challenges facing the country on bad governance.

Speaking at the 58th Graduation Ceremony of the institution, Dr. Adetoyese said that Nigerians knew that good governance is lacking in the country, but they only chose to pursue primitive and primordial inclinations such as ethnicity, religion, regionalism, and money, among others, which, regrettably, have remained the bane of the country.

He said: “2023 is offering another hope and chance of correcting the wrong course of this nation. We (Christians) are the true light and we must be active in the leadership selection process next year

Those who are enlightened should guide others in the way they should vote because the first step to good governance is choosing the right people to lead.”

Dr. Adetoyese, who said the finances of the institution are shrinking because of the financial challenges ravaging the country, lamented that many of their students are increasingly finding it hard to pay their fees, saying that has been the major source of income of the institution.

He said, “Although, we are trying our best to improve on the internally generated revenue of the school which was why we went into farming, the things we need urgently to mitigate decay are far more than what we can meet on our own.”

To the graduands, the Provost charged them to jealously guard what has been entrusted to their care and turn away from godless characters, as well as the opposing ideas of what is falsely called knowledge, which some have professed and in the process have wandered from the faith

