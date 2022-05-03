Provost decries low enrolment for NCE programmes

The Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez, has spoken of how the ongoing economic crisis confronting the country has affected students’ enrollment in the college for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Provost, therefore, appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the 2021/2022 admission process due to the current low intake of students into the college and others.

He disclosed this during the matriculation of the 528 fresh men and women admitted into the college for the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The college’s matriculation oath of allegiance was administered by the Registrar of the college, Mr. Rasheed Afolabi Dada to the students, comprising 458 students for NCE programme and 70 students for PDE programme.

The Provost, while advising the students to excel in their studies and conduct throughout their stay in the institution, said they should avoid all acts and behavior that are against the college’s rules and regulations in order not to jeopardise the realisation of their education and ambition.

Azeez said: “Admission fraud, certificate forgery, examination misconduct, fighting, theft, rape, illicit drug dealings, extortion of fellow students, membership of unlawful secret cults and societies, among others, are neither allowed nor permitted in the college. “The college management has taken security on campus very seriously.

There is security surveillance 24/7 by the college-hired security personnel, as well as installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and cameras in strategic locations on campus to detect crime and any criminally minded person/activity.”

