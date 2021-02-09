Provost, others task students on skill acquisition

The graduating students of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos have been advised to embrace entrepreneurship and vocational skills acquisition programmes as they strive for greater academic achievement and selfdevelopment.

The advice was given by the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez during their ninth valedictory/graduation ceremony of the school, which took place at the Chief Paul Alabi Multipurpose Hall of the college, where no fewer than 73 graduating students of 2019/2020 academic session, bade the school, teachers and colleagues farewell.

The Provost, however, recalled that the school had over the years laudable records both in academic, technical and vocational skills development, as well as in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), saying this has helped in a long way in equipping the students with life-time skills that would make them job creators and self-reliant.

Besides, Azeez advised the students to always explore and avail themselves the opportunities to acquire skills along their academic pursuits.

However, attendance at the event was restricted as part of measures to ensure social distancing in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the guest speaker at the valedictory service, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa stated that Nigeria needed a new generation of entrepreneurs, who would dominate the labour market and reduce the unemployment rate in the country

Like this: Like Loading...