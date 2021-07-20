Education

Provost seeks increase funding for TETFund

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

 

The Provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA), Dr. Philips Nto has described the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), a Federal Government funding interventionist agency, as the livewire of the nation’s higher institutions.

 

According to him, most of the public higher institutions of learning in the country would not have survived without the TETFund funding intervention.

Nto attributed greater part of what he described as “uncommon” infrastructural and academic transformation at the college to TETFund intervention, saying that but for the interventions most tertiary institutions in the country would have been overgrown with weed.

He, therefore, advocated five per cent increase on statutory revenue accruing to the Fund and remittance of part of recharge card charges to pave way for more efficient service delivery.

 

Meanwhile, a former state Commissioner for Finance had argued that after a media facility tour of the institution that the two per cent Education Tax paid from the assessable profit of companies registered in Nigeria was no longer adequate to meet TETFund’s intervention, considering the increasing demands from higher institutions.

 

The Provost, however, noted that TETFund’s numerous interventions had transformed ASCETA into a huge construction site with modern facilities, saying that the structures inherited by his administration were built by the late Alvan Ikoku in 1931, but added that the infrastructural challenge in the institution had been greatly tackled through assistance from TETFund.

 

He enumerated some of the projects executed by his administration through TETFund interventions to include the ultra-modern 500-capacity library; Biology laboratory, Business Education block, and a 350-seater auditorium.

 

Other facilities, according to him, also include Physical Education block with Gymnastic Hall with modern equipment; School of Arts & Social Science building complex; School of Education block; electronic magic board, furniture and computer sets, among others. Nto said: “

 

When I came on board, I discovered that the college had already been blacklisted by TETFund because the immediate past administration accessed up to 85 per cent funds for a project, but later abandoned it. I had to borrow to complete the project so that we could begin to access funds from TETFund.

 

That is the secret behind the infrastructural transformation you see here today.”

 

The Provost, who said he inherited a student population of no fewer than 300 on assumption of office, disclosed that his administration’s target was to hit 3,000 students before the end of his tenure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Kwara arranges WAEC exam for 16-year-old COVID-19 patient

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A 16-year-old female COVID-19 patient is sitting for her senior secondary school certificate examination at the Kwara State COVID-19/Infectious Disease Centre in Ilorin, the state capital. The patient – whose name and school were withheld to avoid stigma — wrote her Agricultural Science paper on Wednesday under close supervision by an official of the West […]
Education

LASU profs, ASUU to gov: Appoint first candidate as VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A group of professors, under the aegis of ‘The Liberators’ at the Lagos State University (LASU), and the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU) Friday appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to appoint the candidate that came first among the three candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee as the […]
Education

LRCN inducts 330 librarians as Nigeria has 6,796 professionals

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

With the induction and certification of 330 fresh library professionals, the country currently has a total of 6,796 qualified Librarians, the management of the National Library has said. Registrar/Chef Executive Officer of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Prof. Michael Afolabi, disclosed this during the 11th induction and seventh conference of Certified Librarians in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica