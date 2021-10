The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) (FCET), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez, has advised fresh students admitted into the institution to pursue academic activities and moral excellence with vigour.

Besides, he also warned that they should refrain from examination misconduct, certificate forgery, cultism, fighting, theft, extortion, rape, illicit drug abuse and indiscipline, among other vices.

According to him, the students should shun all forms of social vices that run afoul of the rules and regulations of the college in order not to jeopardise the realisation of their ambition in the college.

Azeez gave the advice during the matriculation of Distance Learning Programme (DLP) students of the college for the 2020/2021 academic session, which was held at the Paul Alabi Multipurpose Hall of the institution.

A total of 324 students across 12 academic departments took the college’s matriculation oath. Giving the breakdown, he noted that Primary Education Studies has the highest number of intake with 161 students, while Business Education; Early Childhood & Care Education have 72 and 48 new students respectively.

The Provost, who urged the students to always be security conscious, however, counseled them to imbibe good maintenance culture in order to complement the efforts of the management. He, however, assured the matriculating students that with the available facilities on ground, the college has created opportunities for them to attain academic excellence.

Azeez implored them to utilize the flexibility of studying to productively pursuit their programmes in the college in order to promote their life career, even as he encouraged the students to maximise the benefits from various courses offered in the college and explore other technical skills available to the Distance Learners, among which are Online research, Word processing, Video conferencing, Slide presentations, Discussion Collaborative applications (like Slack), Social networking, Email correspondence, Post Information to a Wiki/website/ blog, and Video creation.

Azeez admonish the students to take cognizance of the COVID-19 precautions and guidelines as spelt out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) by wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, washing of hands regularly and or using of hand sanitizers to protect contract or spread the COVID-19 virus.

