Provost urges Matriculants to pursue academic and moral excellence  

The Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka Lagos, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez, has advised the newly matriculating students of the institution to pursue academic and moral excellence while refraining from all acts of examination misconduct, admission fraud, certificate forgery, cultism, fighting, theft, extortion, rape, illicit drug dealings, membership of unlawful societies, etc which are contrary to rules and regulations of the College in order not to jeopardize the realization of your life ambitions.

 

 

Azeez gave this counsel at the 2020/2021 Distance Learning Programme (DLP) Matriculation Ceremony of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka Lagos, which held on Friday, 15th October, 2021 at Paul Alabi Multipurpose Hall.

 

The College Don advises the students to be security conscious in their various locations and centres and imbibe good maintenance culture in order to complement the efforts of the College Management.

 

He assured that with the facilities in place, the College has created greater opportunities for student to attain academic excellence, while urging the students to pursue their academic studies with necessary vigour and commitment.

 

While congratulating the newly admitted Distance Learning students, he implore them to utilize the flexibility of studying to productively pursuit their programmes in the College in order to promote their life career.

 

Azeez encourage the students to maximize the benefits from various courses offered in the College and explore other technical skills available to the Distance Learners, among which are: Online research, Word processing, Video conferencing, Slide presentations, Discussion Collaborative applications (like Slack), Social networking, Email correspondence, Post information to a Wiki/website/blog, Video creation etc.

 

 

Azeez, admonish the students to take cognizance of the COVID-19 precautions and guidelines as spelt out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) by wearing your face masks, social distancing, washing of hands regularly and or hand sanitizing in order not to contract or spread the COVID-19 virus.

 

He reminded them that the College has a befitting Medical Centre where they can be attended to in case of any emergencies. He urged them to complete their registration and visit the Centre in case they experience symptoms related to the COVID-19 for prompt attention by qualified Staff at the Centre.

 

 

The college matriculated a total of 324 students in the 12 available academic department at the just concluded admission process.

 

Primary Education Studies has the largest number of intake with 161 new students, followed by Business Education, and Early Childhood & Care Education which have 72 new students and 48 news students respectively. Integrated Science/Biology, and Computer/Mathematics Education have 12 new students each. Home Economics Education, Technical Education and Computer/Physics Education also have 3 new students each. While Integrated Science/Mathematics Education, and Fine & Applied Arts Education have 2 newly admitted students each. Computer/Integrated Science Education has 5 new students, Integrated Science/Chemistry Education has 1, while no new students are admitted to Agricultural Education.

 

Aside the Distance Learning Programme (DLP) and the regular NCE Programme run by the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, the institution also run affiliation programmes with University Of Benin, Benin City, Edo State in courses leading to the award of Bachelor of Arts and Science (Education) in the Faculty of Education courses like: Department of Vocational and Technical Education: Agricultural Education; Business Education; Home Economics Education; Industrial Technical Education with options in (Automobile Education; Building/Woodwork Technology Education; Metal Work Technology Education; Electrical & Electronics Technology Education).

 

Department of Psychology and Curriculum Studies: Biology Education; Chemistry Education; Computer Education; Mathematics Education; Physics Education; Integrated Science Education.

 

Department of Educational Studies and Management: Fine and Applied Arts.

 

