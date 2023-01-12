PRP replaces guber candidate four months after demise of winner

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun State has unveiled Cyrus Johnson as its governorship candidate. He replaces Prof. David Bamgbose, who died in September. Ogun PRP Chairman Samson Okusanya made the announcement on Wednesday. Okusanya said Johnson, an accountant, had emerged winner of the by-election, which he said was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He expressed confidence that the PRP would win the next election “because we are fully on ground in all the 236 wards.” Speaking with journalists, the PRP governorship candidate said the party would run a peoplecentred government if he emerged as the governor.
Related Articles
FUTA-ASUU boycotts class over no-work-no-pay policy of FG
The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Wednesday boycotted classes in protest against the Federal Government’s insistence on its no-work-no-pay policy. Chairman Olayinka Awopetu said the government was wrong to have paid lecturers half salaries in October after they suspended their eight-month […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Emergencies: Lagos plans Ambulance points for 57LGs, LCDAs
…as LASEMA partners Health Ministry for improvved response time, service delivery In a bid to improve on response time during emergencies, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it was considering locating ambulance points in all the 57 local government areas and local council development areas across the state. This was even as the Lagos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Oyo judicial panel concludes preliminary analysis of complaints
A 12-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to look into petitions of police brutality and victimisation in the state will begin public hearing next week Tuesday days after it concluded preliminary analysis of complaints lodged by victims. The panel, after concluding preliminary analysis of complaints and petitions […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)