PRP replaces guber candidate four months after demise of winner

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun State has unveiled Cyrus Johnson as its governorship candidate. He replaces Prof. David Bamgbose, who died in September. Ogun PRP Chairman Samson Okusanya made the announcement on Wednesday. Okusanya said Johnson, an accountant, had emerged winner of the by-election, which he said was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He expressed confidence that the PRP would win the next election “because we are fully on ground in all the 236 wards.” Speaking with journalists, the PRP governorship candidate said the party would run a peoplecentred government if he emerged as the governor.

