PRP withdraws from Osun governorship election

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has announceditswithdrawal from the Osun State Governorship Election of holding tomorrow. This is coming barely 48 hours to the crucial poll. National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Alli who disclosed this to the media last night in Abuja, said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PRP gave the directive following due consideration to the poor level of preparedness of the party for the exercise.

The leadership of the party, he said: “Noted with greatconcernanddisappointment, the negative effects of obvious inactivity” of the governorship candidate of the party in Osun State, Mr Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji both on the party structures in Osun State and at the national level.” It was alleged that Adedeji has been staying abroad since emerging governorship candidate of the party till only two (2) weeks before the election, thereby preventing the party from all campaigns and awareness creation efforts. Adedeji was also alleged to had engaged in some fundraising activities overseas without corresponding campaigns in the name of the party at State level.

