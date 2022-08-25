Business

Prunedge CEO, Ogunsola, bags JIC tech award

Posted on

The CEO of Prunedge, a technology firm, Joel Ogunsola, has been named one of the awardees at the 2022 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Nigeria (JCI TOYP). According to the organiser, Ogunsola was picked for the award in recognition of his accomplishments in technological development.

The team said: “The JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Nigeria (JCIN TOYP) programme honors ten outstanding young people under the age of 40 years. These individuals exemplify the spirit of the JCI Mission, and they serve as stellar examples of entrepreneurial spirit and ethical leadership. “JCI’s 2022 elite list of TYOP has been carefully analysed and selected from an initial 2000 unique nominations pool of innovators, technopreneurs and various industry leaders.

Joel’s interests and contributions to national digital transformation via numerous initiatives and programmes help in identifying and solving technological inadequacies, developing innovations to solve real life problems and tailoring skills that will significantly advance humanity and help people live better lives.

“He has continuously left an invaluable mark as a technology powerhouse while driving partnerships and sustainability across a number of impact-oriented initiatives over the years. As a forerunner with long-term contributions to the African technology ecosystem, he seeks to build a sustainable structure that uses technology to solve Africa’s greatest problems.” With the help of his team at Prunedge, Ogunsola was said to have demonstrated his ambition of developing and sustaining various successful and dynamic solutions for Government, MSMEs and enterprise businesses in Africa.

 

Our Reporters

