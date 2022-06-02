Prunedge CEO, Ogunsola, wins Entrepreneur of the Year award

Technology Entrepreneur and Prunedge CEO, Joel Ogunsola, has been named the ICT Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Beacon of ICT Awards and lecture night held at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday. The Award was organised by Beacon of Information Communication Technology (BOICT). The ICT Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognises ingenious entrepreneurs who are creating a world that is more equitable, sustainable and profitable. According to the organiser, Ogunsola deserves the award having demonstrated his ambition as a leader by developing and sustaining successful and dynamic business solutions in Africa. “He is on a journey of transformation to create, innovate, grow, learn and build a better Africa. “He is a pace setter with ambition for long-term contributions in the technology ecosystem also seeks to build a sustainable structure that solves Africa’s greatest problems using technology.

Ogunsola was described as an expert for who uses technology as a tool to deliver his dreams and aspirations around achieving development goals. He is the Founder and Director for Development at Tech4dev, a non-profit social enterprise that creates access to decent work and opportunities for Africans through digital skills empowerment and advocacy. He also co-founded and heads partnerships and sustainability across several impact-oriented initiatives like Emerging Communities Africa, a non-profit focused on catalysing technology ecosystems in rural and suburban communities across Africa, and GloEpid, a health non-profit focused on helping to prevent the world’s next epidemic. Speaking after receiving the award, Ogunsola said: “When we look at the world around us, it is easy to see that technology is changing at an exponential rate. The world economy is more connected than ever and the competition is just as high. “We need to keep changing not only the culture inside our companies but also the culture in the social, commercial and public sectors. We also need to encourage shared progress and equal opportunities for everyone.” His company, Prunedge, also bagged two awards – Software Company of the Year and ICT Services Implementation and Support Company of the Year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...