PSAG, Kano MOH, PHC Board partner on maternal, neonatal health

To ensure the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria through Public-Private Partnerships (PSAG), Cluster 2 is implementing a project aimed atimproving maternalandneonatalcareincollaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Health and theStatePrimaryHealthCareManagementBoard.

Theprojectcoverstrainingof midwives, provisionof equipmentanddeliverykitstofivePrimary Health Care Centers across two Local Government Areas in the state, Kunchi and Makoda. One of the Primary Health Care Centers will also be equipped with an alternative source of power.

The project also includes community engagement to increase the demand for maternity services in the two communities. The Private Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) Nigeria was inaugurated in February 2017 with the aim of mobilising private sector action to support government’s effort towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria. PSAG Nigeria is made up of 10 clusters addressing specific focus areas of the 17 SDGs.

Companies are mapped to the clustsers based on their SDG(s) of interest. They leverage their sustainability programmes to tackle the SDGs in line with their business objectives and the needs of their communities.

PSAG Cluster 2 is focused on the Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health and Wellbeing and member companies co-implementing this project are Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Guinness Nigeria PLC, DAI with the support of Sahara Group. The members of the cluster decided to address maternal care and access to clean water in the most vulnerable communities as these are identified as areas needing urgent attention in preventing morbidity and mortality.

Speaking on behalf of PSAG Cluster 2 member companies at the hand-over of the equipment and midwifery kits to the Kano State Government, the Business Improvement Manager DAI, Esther Adegunle said; “Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios (MMR) in the world – 900 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births.” According to WHO, Nigeria accounted for about 20 percent of global maternal deaths in 2017.

The MMR differs across regions in the country, impacted by access to health care, presence of trained health workers particularly in the rural areas, availability of necessaryequipment, education of women, funding of thehealthsectorandsocioeconomicstatusof families. “The SDG 3 includes a target of reducing the global MMR to less than 70 per 100,000 births, with no country having a maternal mortality rate of more than twice the global average.

“Achieving the target of reduction of maternal mortality in Nigeria will require integrated efforts and commitments as well as the involvement of relevant stakeholders including the private sector.” Speaking on the Cluster 2 project, Pearl Uzokwe, Director of Sustainability for Sahara Group and Co-Chair for the PSAG, said the effort of cluster 2 is laudable and that the PSAG will continue to support and encourage an ecosystem where projects that are providing catalytic support thrive.

“Galvanising collaborative support for the urgent attainment of critical SDGs is the very bedrock on which the PSAG was formed and initiatives targeting critical matters especially with the onset of the pandemic are of utmost importance,” she said.

