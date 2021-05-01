Arts & Entertainments

Psalm Ebube tasks FG to expedite ac tion on suicide prevention

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Gospel artiste and suicide prevention advocate, Samuel Akinyemi, popularly known as Psalm Ebube, has lamented the growing rate of suicide among youths and adults in Nigeria. The popular musician, who was recently honoured as African Civility Educator of the year 2021 by I Change Nations (ICN) USA, a global body, called for national suicide prevention strategies to reduce the rate of suicides in Nigeria.

“The absence of such strategy in Nigeria, is not only stalling the management and control efforts of suicide, but fuelling stigmatisation and discrimination of survivors of suicide and their relatives. Programmes draw on lay gatekeepers such as clergy, teachers, and first-line responders who receive special training. Along these lines, involving and training laypersons or non-specialised health professionals is an important means of suicide prevention, assessment, and management,” he said.

Psalm Ebube, founder of Stay Alive Civility Global Initiative and the international bestselling author of the book series, ‘Stay Alive’ tasked the relevant arms of government to act with urgency, the same energy used to fight COVID-19, should be put into suicide prevention. With an average of 15.1 suicides per 100,000 population per year, Nigeria is ranked 15th most suicide-prone nation in the world and 7th most at risk in Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why I wrote books on Obasanjo, Buhari, by Adeolu

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Author, critic, Adebayo Adeolu talks about his recent books on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari, and other issues in this interview with TONY OKUYEME You started a career as an author with your first book The Evolution of Politics Via Excellence In Leadership. What inspired it? Has anything changed? The ‘Evolution of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Outrage as Presidency ‘Locks Comment Section’ of Buhari’s tweets

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Presidency has sparked outrage on social media following a restriction of the comment section, limiting citizens to interact with President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier share a post via the microblogging platform, Twitter, on the commissioning of the standard gauge railway line from Itakpe to Warri via the steel town complex […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Moyo Lawal joining OnlyFans

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has hinted on joining Only- Fans, a website where users charge fans a subscription fee in exchange for X-rated content. The voluptuous actress who shared a photo of a G-Wagon car an OnlyFans user bought, stated that she will be joining the nude content site since that ’s what everyone already […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica