News

PSC: A’Court nullifies provision of Police Act 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that “the Court of Appeal has declared that the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Commission is unconstitutional and void”.
According to the Commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in conflict with paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.
The paragraph, it claimed, empowers the Commission to appoint persons into offices in the Nigeria Police Force, except the Office of the Inspector General of Police.
A statement by the PSC’s spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The details of the Appeal Court judgment in the appeal instituted by the Commission against the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, was contained in the Certified True Copy (CTC) received by the Commission on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.”
He claimed that: “Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, one of the three Justices of the Court in his concurrent judgment ruled that Paragraph 30 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution has given the power to the Commission to appoint persons into offices in the Nigeria Police ‘and did not exclude constables and cadets to Nigeria Police Academy from offices in the Nigeria Police into which the Appellant can appoint persons’.
“He further declared that no Act of the National Assembly or Law can take away or curtail such power. Justice Agim noted that even if the Nigeria Police carried out the disputed enlistment pursuant to a directive or approval of the President of the Federation, ‘the enlistment would remain contrary to the Constitution and therefore unconstitutional and void. Such a directive cannot repair its unconstitutionality and illegality’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yari: It’s difficult reconciling with Marafa

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has said it would be difficult to reconcile with his political rival Senator Kabiru Marafa.   Yari and Marafa have been political rivals as a result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in 2018. The political rivalry led to APC losing all elective positions in Zamfara […]
News

Ganduje appoints outgoing BUK VC pro-chancellor of state varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University.   A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Bello, a professor […]
News

Resident Doctors begin nationwide strike  Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members nationwide, to commerce on an indefinite strike  with effect from Monday, 7 September 2020. The directive was contained in a communique issued by NARD at the end of its virtual National Executive Council and signed by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: