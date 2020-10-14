PSC: A’Court nullifies provision of Police Act 2020

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that “the Court of Appeal has declared that the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Commission is unconstitutional and void”.

According to the Commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in conflict with paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

The paragraph, it claimed, empowers the Commission to appoint persons into offices in the Nigeria Police Force, except the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

A statement by the PSC’s spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The details of the Appeal Court judgment in the appeal instituted by the Commission against the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, was contained in the Certified True Copy (CTC) received by the Commission on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.”

He claimed that: “Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, one of the three Justices of the Court in his concurrent judgment ruled that Paragraph 30 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution has given the power to the Commission to appoint persons into offices in the Nigeria Police ‘and did not exclude constables and cadets to Nigeria Police Academy from offices in the Nigeria Police into which the Appellant can appoint persons’.

“He further declared that no Act of the National Assembly or Law can take away or curtail such power. Justice Agim noted that even if the Nigeria Police carried out the disputed enlistment pursuant to a directive or approval of the President of the Federation, ‘the enlistment would remain contrary to the Constitution and therefore unconstitutional and void. Such a directive cannot repair its unconstitutionality and illegality’.

