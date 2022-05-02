News

PSC advocates recruitment of 20,000 Police Constables annually

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, the Commissioner, representing South East in the Police Service Commission (PSC), has called on the Federal Government to increase the number of Constables recruited into the Nigeria Police to 20,000 annually.

Nnamani made the call while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said the call to increase the annual recruitment of constables from 10,000 to 20,000 was to avail the Force with more manpower to contain the present security crisis in the country.

The commissioner lamented that the Police strength was not enough to secure a vast nation like Nigeria, especially in the wake of banditry and terror attacks in the country.

Nnamani had also advocated emergency funding for the Nigeria Police to enable it withstand the debilitating security challenges facing the nation.

According to him, Nigeria Police of today need direct emergency funding to ensure proper training,  equipment and motivation to secure the Nigerian space.

“Since there is no money to spend for the Police, the Federal Government should temporarily suspend the funds it continue to approve for gigantic projects at the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“They should channel such funds to empowering the Police for effective and efficient policing.

“There must be security of lives and property in the country before any meaningful developmental programme can succeed.

“You have to secure the public space before any meaningful investment can thrive,” he said.

He said some of the projects recently approved at the FEC meetings would have been suspended to give room for more funding for the Nigeria Police to fight insecurity.

According to him, some of these projects are the N92.12 billion for second Abuja Airport runway; N35 billion for aviation projects in eight states and N75.78 billion contracts in the Federal Capital Territory and Ministry of Transportation.

He said it was ironic that funds were being approved for the projects when Nigerians could not travel from Abuja to Kaduna on road because of insecurity.

He said the air and rail transportation systems were also, not safe in the country.

Nnamani lamented that the Police Trust Fund set up by the Federal government to improve basic infrastructures of the Police had failed to deliver.

“Government should fund the police directly and monitor how this funding is used,” he added.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump’s loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Barr, who had angered Trump by not supporting his incorrect claims that the November 3 election result had been tainted by widespread fraud, said he […]
News Top Stories

Egbin resumes normal operation, adds 660mw to National Grid

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade Egbin

Power Plant has resumed normal operation few days, after a minor fire incident knocked off the electricity generation from Africa’s largest gas-fired power plant.   The fire incident rocked the plant, which generates at least 20 per cent of the electricity consumed in Nigeria, which accorded Egbin the rights to hold privileged position in the […]
News

Reps accuse Science Minister of bias in scholarship selection

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

    The House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology has accused the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, of bias in the selection of beneficiaries of the annual best science student award given to best science students in the country. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) and some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica