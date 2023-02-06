PSC approves 3 DIGs’ appointment, elevates 1,040 officers

The Police Service Commission( PSC), yesterday, said it has approved the appointmentof threeAssistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG). The Commission added that a total of 1, 040 officers, including Assistant Commissionersof Police(ACPs), aswell as Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), were promoted to the next ranks. Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the promotion of eight Commissionersof Policetotherank of AIGwassuspendedbecause of their “failure” to appear for interview.

“ThenewDIGsareexpected to fill the vacant duty posts created due to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones. “The approval of the appointments of the new DIGs has also ensured that the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police is sustained.

“AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, the Force Secretary, will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan-Daura for the North West slot. DIG Dan- Daura retired on the 15th of January this year. AIG Aji Ali Janga from North East will replace DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim who retired on the 26th of November 2022, while AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode of North Central will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu who retired onthe31stof Januarythisyear.

“The new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which held in Abuja on Thursday, 2nd and Friday 3rd February and chaired by Justice ClaraBataOgunbiyi, JSC,(rtd) CFR, Acting Chairman of the Commission. “The Commission suspended the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General and 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Commissioners due to their failure to appear before it for the mandatory promotion interview. “Therecommendationsfor ACP Nwamanna Nelson, SP Iliyas Casmir and SP Alheri Mamman were also endorsed and the officers promoted to their next ranks after they were absolved of any pending disciplinary matter.

