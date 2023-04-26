PSC Approves New CPs For FCT, Sokoto, 10 Other States

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, approved the appointment of Commissioners of Police (CPs) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sokoto, and 10 other state commands in the country.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Rela – tions, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the chairman of the agency, Dr Solomon Arase, charged the command CPs to dedicate themselves to the “national duty.”

The new police commissioners and their postings, according to Ani, are: Mohammed Usaini Gumel (Kano State Command), Haruna Gabriel Garba (Federal Capital Territory Command), Tajudeen A. Abass (Delta State Command), Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju (Ogun State Command); Taiwo Jesubiyi Ondo State Command), and Julius A. Okoro (Benue State Command). Others are: Romokere Ibiani (Bayelsa State Command), Mohammed Bunu (Yobe State Command), Garba Musa Yusuf (Kaduna State Command), Garba Ahmed (Zamfara State Command), Hayatu Kaigama Ali (Sokoto State Command), and Aliyu Musa, (Katsina State Command).

“Chairman of the Commission, IGP Arase (rtd), called for greater dedication to national duty from the new state command commissioners; that the new posting demands commitment, innovativeness and loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

“The PSC chairman said they should quickly settle down to duty and tackle the security challenges in their respective states of posting, adding that the institution will monitor the senior officers’ stewardship in their various state commands, with a view to ensuring that they did not derail from established rules and regulations.”