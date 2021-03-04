News

PSC chides zones alleging marginalisation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has rebuffed claims of marginalisation made by some geo-political zones in appointment and promotion of officers, saying the trend was a thing of the past. While claiming that it has since sanitised the recruitment and enlistment processes, the commission admonished states to encourage their sons and daughters to not only show interest in the police force, but also ensure when in, they strive to rise through the ranks, through dedication and professionalism. Spokesperson for the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, conveyed the position in a statement yesterday.

“The Police Service Commission has reiterated that no part of this country has been deliberately short changed in the promotion of officers of the Nigeria Police Force. “The Commission notes that promotion in the Police Force is guided by defined rules and regulations that have nothing to do with ethnic or religious considerations.

“The Commission wishes to state that it has since sanitized the processes of recruitment, promotion and discipline in the Force and has ensured that these processes are also governed by established rules and regulations. “It is on record that the Commission has contributed in ensuring sanity in the recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force where the principle of federal character is now considered alongside merit”, Ani said.

Our Reporters

