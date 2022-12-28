PSC condemns killing of female lawyer, demands report from police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday condemned the killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer allegedly killed by a police officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day. This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the commission. The commission said it received with shock the news of the unprovoked killing of a harmless Nigerian, a lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Raheem was allegedly shot and killed by a Police ASP attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, in Lagos State. The ASP and two other officers were arrested by the Lagos police command over the killing.

The commission directed that the police leadership should hasten investigation into the matter and forward the report to it for consideration and further disciplinary action. It also called on the police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling as the case of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians has become worrisome. “The commission noted that the police by its creation and constitutional mandate are expected to protect and save lives and not the other way round.”

