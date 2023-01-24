PSC: No tenure extension for retiring senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has declared that all senior officers due for retirement must go, saying “there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police”.

Apart from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who is reported to be due for retirement on March 1, when he is expected to attain the mandatory retirement age of 60 years, other senior officers are billed to “disengage” from the Force, either on the ground of age, or service year.

Specifically, the Commission said: “The on-going campaign for the extension of the tenures of some Deputy Inspectors General, DIGs, Assistant Inspectors General, AIGs, Commissioners, CPs and other senior Police Officers was an unnecessary distraction and an affront on all the existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the public service”.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement, Tuesday, said the organisation took the decision after a management meeting in Abuja on Monday, January 23.

Apart from the IGP, the agency exercises statutory mandate over all other officers, from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), to that of DIG.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...