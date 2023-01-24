News

PSC: No tenure extension for retiring senior officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has declared that all senior officers due for retirement must go, saying “there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police”.

Apart from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, who is reported to be due for retirement on March 1, when he is expected to attain the mandatory retirement age of 60 years, other senior officers are billed to “disengage” from the Force, either on the ground of age, or service year.

Specifically, the Commission said: “The on-going campaign for the extension of the tenures of some Deputy Inspectors General, DIGs, Assistant Inspectors General, AIGs, Commissioners, CPs and other senior Police Officers was an unnecessary distraction and an affront on all the existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the public service”.

Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement, Tuesday, said the organisation took the decision after a management meeting in Abuja on Monday, January 23.

Apart from the IGP, the agency exercises statutory mandate over all other officers, from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), to that of DIG.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Global FDI rebounds to $852bn in H1’21

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows rebounded in the first half of 2021, hitting $852 billion on the back of growing investor confidence, the latest Investment Trends Monitor by the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said.   The report, which was released yesterday, stated  that the growth in FDI in […]
News

Reps ask FG to repair all roads, bridges affected by rain nationwide

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately mop up the necessary resources to commence emergency repairs on all the worst affected roads and bridges across the nation. It also mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to present to the House Committee on Works, an action […]
News Top Stories

Despite ill luck, I’ll do my best, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…vows to conduct free, fair polls President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that despite ill luck experienced by his administration with the drop in accruable resources, he will still do his best. The President gave this assurance yesterday in an interactive session with Nigerians in Paris, France. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica