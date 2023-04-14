News Top Stories

PSC probes $10,000 bribe-for-promotion claim in police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up a panel to investigate the allegation of a $10,000 bribe for special promotions. The Commission denied the report by an online medium claiming that some junior officers were promoted above their seniors after allegedly parting with a $10,000 bribe. One Chijioke Okonkwo, who made the allegation in a petition on behalf of some aggrieved senior officers, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the ongoing promotions in the police.

Spokesman for the PSC Ikechukwu Ani said the executive body “does not sell promotions in the Nigeria Police Force and will not start now when a deliberate effort is being made to reposition and reinvigorate the NPF, especially with the assumption of duty of Dr. Solomon Arase as Chairman”.

The body asked the aggrieved officers to provide evidence. It said: “Aggrieved officers should avail themselves of the existence of this investigative panel and come forward with substantiated proof that could aid the investigation. “The Commission insists that those found wanting in the course of the investigation will face the full wrath of the law. “However, the Commission warns that it will not tolerate any frivolous and fictitious media claims as officers should be abreast and conversant with approved lines of communication. “The Commission directs the police to fish out the true identity of the said Chijioke Okonkwo for interrogation.” The PSC Chairman, Arase assured the public of his administration’s readiness to sanitise the system.

