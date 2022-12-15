News Top Stories

PSC promotes 745 senior officers, approves placements

The Police Service Commission ((PSC), yesterday, approved the promotion of 745 senior police officers. The Commission said it considered and approved proper placement for five commissioners of police and one deputy commissioner. It also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers. A statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, read: “The decisions were some of the highpoints of the 18th plenary meeting of the commission, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13, and presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, retired Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, CFR.

“The Commission promoted two deputy superintendents of police (DSP), to superintendents of police, 696 assistant superintendents of police to deputy superintendents of police and 47 inspectors of police to unconfirmed assistant superintendents of police (ASP11). “The newly-promoted Superintendents of Police are: Yusuf S. Bello and Titus Ogboku Obaji while some of the 696 promoted deputy superintendents of police include Ogbu Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Abia State Command; Haruna Hotoro, Ekiti State Command; Ogbe Anthonia, Plateau State Command; Sadisu Oyarekhua, FCID, annex Lagos, and Bala Dambu, Kebbi State Command.

“The Commission approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of CP Njoku, Henry Eronini; CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi and CP Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi in the CP staff list from 24/03/2022 to 09/03/2022 so as to maintain seniority in the Force. It also adjusted the promotion date of CP Ogundele Ayodeji to 03/06/2021 instead of 09/03/2022. The Commission also adjusted the confirmation date of DCP Nwonyi Polycap Emeka to read 07/12/2018 instead of 29/09/2020. “The Commission approved the reduction in rank of four police officers and gave six others punishment of severe reprimand. It reinstated six officers, retired two in public interest, promoted one, DCP Emmanuel Eze to CP and retired him. It reviewed the punishment of reduction in rank of Inspector Falade Kayode, exonerated him and restored his rank of ASP.”

 

News

NCDC confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency recorded the new cases in its latest update on Wednesday. Lagos topped the list of states with new infections with 31 positive samples, followed by Gombe and Kaduna with 18 […]
News Top Stories

Study: One glass of wine a week during pregnancy may alter baby’s brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States have said that just one glass of wine a week during pregnancy is enough to physically alter the shape of a baby’s brain, a study has found. The study was presented yesterday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Babies exposed […]
News Top Stories

Owo Massacre: Senate tasks security agencies to collaborate in tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, called on security agencies in the country to be discreetincollaboratingonintelligence gathering and sharing to forestall indiscriminate attacksonpeopleandcommunities by terrorists. The apex legislative chamber made this call while considering a motion on “Killing of worshippers in Owo, Ondo State,” sponsored by t Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North). […]

