News

PSC promotes 745 senior officers, approves placements

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Wednesday, approved the promotion of 745 senior police officers.

The Commission said it considered and approved proper placement for five commissioners of police and one deputy commissioner. It also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

A statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, partly read: “The decisions were some of the highpoints of the 18th plenary meeting of the commission, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13, and presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, retired Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (CFR).

“The Commission promoted two deputy superintendents of police (DSP), to superintendents of police, 696 assistant superintendents of police to deputy superintendents of police and 47 inspectors of police to unconfirmed assistant superintendents of police (ASP11).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

46% of 65 private jet owners owe Customs duties

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There are indications that at least 46.1 per cent of the owners of the 65 private aircraft verified by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) still owe the Federal Government Customs Duties despite the deadline for payment. The NSC’s Public Relations Officer,   Deputy Controller, Joseph Attah, said in Abuja that some of the planes came […]
News

Lagos: NYSC tasks corps members on good conduct

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The 2021 Batch 2 Stream A corps members deployed to Lagos State for the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, have been advised to be good ambassadors of the scheme and to ensure that they are responsible and worthy in learning and character as graduates. The call was made yesterday by the Lagos […]
News

New Zealand tried to deport attacker after he arrived as refugee

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker following the lifting of a court suppression order. Court documents made public on Sunday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica