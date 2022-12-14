PSC promotes 745 senior officers, approves placements

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Wednesday, approved the promotion of 745 senior police officers.

The Commission said it considered and approved proper placement for five commissioners of police and one deputy commissioner. It also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

A statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, partly read: “The decisions were some of the highpoints of the 18th plenary meeting of the commission, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13, and presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, retired Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (CFR).

“The Commission promoted two deputy superintendents of police (DSP), to superintendents of police, 696 assistant superintendents of police to deputy superintendents of police and 47 inspectors of police to unconfirmed assistant superintendents of police (ASP11).”

