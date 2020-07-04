PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, which is aimed at fortifying the Force. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1.

Presided over by the commission’s Chairman and retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Musiliu Smith, the commission said one Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Olushola Oyebade, currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Jos, Plateau State, was promoted to the next rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to represent the South- West geopolitical zone.

Four Commissioners of Police, including one specialist, were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. They are Aisha L. Abubakar, CP Veterinary Department; CP Asuquo A. A. Amba, former CP, Bayelsa State Command, Counter Terrorism and currently CP Ekiti State Command; CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan, former CP Cross Rivers State Command; and Olafihan Adeniran Adeeoye, currently CP Anti-Terrorism. The commission also approved the promotion of three Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of substantive Commissioners of Police.

They are DCP Jonathan Towuru, Deputy Force Secretary; DCP Abiodun Alabi, National Defence College; and DCP Akande Kayode of the State House (Presidential Villa). Three Assistant Commissioners of Police: ACP. Adenola J. Oluwole, ACP Valentine Olumese and ACP Isa Jibril Grema, were promoted to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police. Eight Superintendents of Police, including Omoruyi Godwin; Clifford Okwor, presently of Anambra State Command; and Uchendu Fransica Ngozi, Staff Officer Senior, also of Anambra State Command, were also promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police. Six hundred and seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) were also elevated to the rank of Superintendents of Police.

