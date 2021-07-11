PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on one

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of 21 police officers and directed the promotion and payment of arrears of some of the officers.

Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Ani said that the decision was reached at the 12th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held on Tuesday and Wednesday and presided over by the Chairman, Mr. Musiliu Smith.

He said that some of the officers reinstated are Simeon Ajisafe, Oluwatoyin Adesope, Solomon Akika, Odianosen Endurance, Augustine Madufor, Imariabe Ikpomnwosa, Danladi Lengkang, Adamu Abare, Edwin Ochima and Dauda Lamba.

He said that the commission had also lifted the suspension of Mr. Mohammed Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the command in Yobe but demobilised from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos.

The public relation’s boss said Musa was recalled by the commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand.

