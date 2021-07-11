News

PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on one

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of 21 police officers and directed the promotion and payment of arrears of some of the officers.

 

Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Ani said that the decision was reached at the 12th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held on Tuesday and Wednesday and presided over by the Chairman, Mr. Musiliu Smith.

 

He said that some of the officers reinstated are  Simeon Ajisafe, Oluwatoyin Adesope, Solomon Akika, Odianosen Endurance, Augustine Madufor, Imariabe Ikpomnwosa, Danladi Lengkang, Adamu Abare, Edwin Ochima and Dauda Lamba.

 

He said that the commission had also lifted the suspension of Mr. Mohammed Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the command in Yobe but demobilised from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos.

 

The public relation’s boss said Musa was recalled by the commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps okay 5% revenue generated from power for host communities

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill approving five percent of all revenue accruing from power generated by all power generating companies for the development of host communities. It is titled: ‘A bill for an act to amend the electric power sector reforms Act, 2005’, provides for the reservation of 5 […]
News

National PDP legal adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem accused of moves to derail S’West congress

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The National legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Moses Emmanuel Enoidem has been accused of moves to pull down the South West zone of the party. This was contained in a statement released and signed by Mr. Oke Ayorinde of Justice Advocate in the Southwest PDP. The statement was entitled; “Why is […]
News

EU Commends President Buhari on release of abducted students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The European Union Human Rights Forum (EUHRF) has commended President Mohammadu Buharinfor the release and safe return of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. The European Union in a statement by Joseph Cullen, Special Rapporteur, Lake Chad, West Africa, said the release of the students is a deserving relief to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica