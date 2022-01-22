News

PSC sensitises Enugu stakeholders, royal fathers over low recruitment of S’East in police

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme Comment(0)

Disturbed by the low number of young recruits from the South East geopolitical zone into Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has engaged leaders, government officials, traditional rulers and town union leaders in Enugu State on a sensitisation/town hall forum to find common solution to the problem. In his speech, the Commissioner representing South East Zone in the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, regretted that out of 39 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) in the country, only one is from South East. He said: “Constitutionally and as has been stated by the courts, the PSC is the statutory body that recruits officers into the Nigeria Police Force. The PSC is currently in line with the Presidential mandate, recruiting about 50,000 into the Nigeria Police Force, across five years, commencing 2019.

“About 10,000 of these officers have already been enlisted. The process for another 10,000 is almost completed while advertisements for the third batch of 10,000 have been made. “The recruitments are being carried out with the NPF which is to ascertain the physical conditions of the prospective officers, while the Federal Character Commission will ensure national spread in line with the federal character.”

 

