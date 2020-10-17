PSC to hasten reforms, sack 37, prosecute 24

News Top Stories

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday assured Nigerians of speedy implementation of the report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). To this effect, the PSC said it had pencilled down 37 former operatives of the disbanded SARS to be dismissed from service, while it would prosecute 24 others for various acts of professional misconduct.

Presenting the report to the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja, yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, called for a speedy implementation of the panel recommendations. According to the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the NHRC’s team was at the commission, to formally present the 2018 Report of the Presidential Panel and to solicit the PSC support in the implementation of the aspects of the Report covered by PSC constitutional mandate. Ani said: “The Presidential Panel had among other things investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit.

“He noted that the Panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police in general.

“Ojukwu said at the end of the public hearing, the panel recommended 37 Police Officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution. “The Panel also directed the Inspector General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens. A copy of the Report was thereafter presented to the commission.”

