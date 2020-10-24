News Top Stories

PSC to IGP: Handover cadets, constables’ recruitment exercise now

…vows to sanction errant police officers

 

 

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to hand over the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force and Cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy.

 

 

The PSC said the directive was in compliance with the order of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, which declared as null and void the recruitment exercise undertaken by the IGP.

 

 

Recall that the commission had challenged the power of the IGP to conduct recruitment exercise for police constables at the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed the action.

 

Dissatisfied with the judgement of the court validating the IGP’s power to conduct recruitment, the PSC approached the appellate court, which declared that the power to recruit constables rested with the commission.

 

 

Consequently, a statement by the head of press, public relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The Commission has directed the Inspector General of Police to handover the on-going 2020 recruitment exercise of Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force and Cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy in compliance with the Order of the Court of Appeal.

 

“The commission’s directive was contained in a letter to the IGP signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and dated October 20.”

 

The commission has also reacted to the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country, vowing to sanction police officers found to have acted at variance with professional codes.

 

This was as it further disclosed that it was awaiting a white paper from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), to act on the recommendation for dismissal of over 30 senior officers, over cases of professional misconduct.

