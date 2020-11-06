PSC to personnel: Don’t be incited against the public

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed concern over social media messages inciting police officers against the public. The commission, however, enjoined officers and personnel to re-commit themselves to the code of conduct and rules of engagement guiding their operations.

The commission said it was compelled to remind the personnel of their responsibility to society following what it said was an inciting message circulating online. A statement by the head of press and public relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said part of the message read: “Every Police officer that dies for civilian again, he is on his own… Do the needful police work and remain alive for your children and families.”

He said the incitement was not necessary for the country at the moment and called for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project. According to him, the Police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement. It pledged to work towards the enhancement of personnel welfare, while also overhauling logistics for their operations.

He said: “The attention of the commission has been drawn to a social media message inciting officers and men of the Nigeria Police to go outside its rules of engagement in dealing with the civilian public. “The commission feels that this moment does not call for incitement, but for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project. “The Police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement.

The commission is doing its best to see that the welfare of the officers and men are enhanced and worthy of their sacrifice to the Nigerian nation. “The commission is also seeking a complete and comprehensive overhaul of its logistics so that it will be equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.” He enjoined the officers to note that they are required to play a leading role in the search for peace and progress in the country. The commission also commiserated with the families of officers who lost their lives and wish those who were injured during the crisis a quick recovery.

