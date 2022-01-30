News Top Stories

PSC: We won’t surrender mandate to Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has vowed never to surrender its constitutional mandate to the Nigeria Police. The clarification followed allegations of abdication of duties by members of staff of the commission.

 

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, yesterday, read: “The Commission regrets that the issues raised in the publications by its Staff which were already receiving management attention had to degenerate to a level where Staff forcefully locked up government offices and chased away Staff on legitimate duties.

 

“The Staff raised several issues but primarily, the alleged hand over of the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Police Officers to the Inspector General of Police; the delay in the conclusion of the 2021 staff promotion and training of staff were the major highlights.

 

“It is necessary to state unequivocally that the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs are and remains the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission and this was also affirmed not long ago by a judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal.

 

“The management of the Commission has no intention to abdicate this constitutional responsibility. “It should be noteworthy that the Management had few weeks ago addressed the Staff on this matter and had also followed up with contact with the Inspector General of Police to explain issues arising from the preparation for the conduct of the 2021 Recruitment process.”

It added: “Earlier, favourable judgement to the Inspector General of Police by the Federal High Court Abuja was used for the takeover of all Police recruitments including that of Police Academy.

“At no time did Management willingly surrender the Commission’s mandate to the Nigeria Police Force. This, it will never contemplate. “The Management is currently taking up the recent announcement by the Police, of Screening dates for the 2021 Constable Recruitment, and will ensure that the Constitutional responsibilities of the Commission are not hijacked.

“Management will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state governments. “The Commission will obviously drive the 2021 Constable Recruitment in line with Constitutional provisions”.

On the 2021 staff promotion, Ani said Management will approve the recommendation of it’s Standing Committee on Establishment at its next Plenary meeting.

 

He said: “The Management has no problem with training of staff on Police Recruitment and will not stand against any reasonable recommendations on that.

 

“Management believes that the Staff have a right to demonstrate, sit at home, declare warning strike but frowns at the forceful locking of government offices.

 

“The Management will continue to protect the interest of the Staff and had always done that even during the fight for the mandate of the Commission in the courts.

 

“Management appeals to Staff to reconsider their combative approach and join hands with the management of the Commission to realize earliest resolutions of the matter according to the constitution and current judgement of the Court of Appeal.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: US releases new protocols restricting international travels

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

Following the outbreak of Omicron, a new variant of COVID 19 in different parts of the world, the United States has released new requirements for international travels  to the country.   The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), said, yesterday, that all air passengers, two years or older with a flight departing to the United […]
News

Autochek acquires Cheki Kenya, Cheki Uganda’s online car platforms

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu

Autochek, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa and ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media), have entered into an agreement for Autochek to acquire automotive marketplaces Cheki Kenya and Cheki Uganda, as Autochek expands further into the African market. The deal will be finalised within the following weeks and will see Cheki Kenya […]
News

Insecurity: Inter-faith group queries rationale for keeping Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The National Coalition of Interfaith Group of Nigeria (NCIGN), has expressed serious concern over the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Service Chiefs, in the face of the worsening security situation in the country. According to the Inter-faith group, the spate of insecurity across the country, has made the need […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica