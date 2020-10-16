PSC: We’ll speed action on SARS’ reforms

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured speedy implementation of the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Commission made the commitment Friday in Abuja, during a visit by a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), led by its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu.

According to the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the NHRC’s team was at the Commission, to formally present the 2018 Report of the Presidential Panel and to solicit the PSC support in the implementation of the aspects of the Report covered by PSC constitutional mandate.

“The Presidential Panel had among other things investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit,” Ani said.

Receiving the delegation, PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, said the PSC will collaborate and support the Human Rights Commission in the promotion of good governance.

He, however, said that for an effective reform of the much maligned SARS, there must be a deliberate effort to select capable, professional and credible people to replace the disbanded outfit. The selected Officers, he added, must be properly trained and exposed to regular training.

