PSG complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time.

 

Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabia scored PSG’s final penalty in the shootout after goalkeeper Keylor Navas had saved Bertrand Traore’s spot kick to give the Ligue 1 champions and French Cup winners their ninth League Cup trophy.

 

It was the last roar for the competition, which was founded in 1995, as the French Professional Football League (LFP) decided in September to scrap it as of next season until further notice.

 

The LFP had failed to secure a broadcaster for the 2020-2024 period but reserved the right to re-launch the competition in the future.

 

Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes made a string of good saves in a cagey contest played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France, who were allowed into the stadium in line with coronavirus safety regulations.

Lopes denied Brazilian forward Neymar three times and also kept out shots by Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye, while Navas kept out a Maxwel Cornet free kick at the other end.

