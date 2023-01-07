PSG leave out big three, still beat Chateauroux in French Cup

Paris Saint-Germain rested their biggest stars but still won 3-1 at third-tier Chateauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday night.

With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not even on the visiting bench, PSG took the lead after 13 minutes with a right-foot shot from Hugo Ekitike.

The home team hit back with a 37th minute goal by Natanael Ntolla and created several other chances before fading in the closing stages.

Carlos Soler put the visitors back in the lead in the 78th minute, knocking in the rebound after home goalkeeper Paul Delecroix had saved Ekitike’s header.

Another Spaniard, Juan Bernat, scored the third goal in added time.

In the one mild upset of the night, second-division Pau eliminated Ligue 1 strugglers Montpellier.

Mons Bassouamina gave the hosts the lead from close range after 25 minutes.

Montpellier dominated possession and levelled with a Valere Germain header in the 70th minute, but Pau struck on the counter attack as Mayron George scored an 81st minute winner following a defensive mix up.

In a meeting between the two bottom teams of Ligue 1, neither side managed to score but last-placed Angers eliminated Strasbourg 5-4 on penalties.

*Courtesy: AFP

