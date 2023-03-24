News Sports

PSG President Plans On Taking Over Malaga

Posted on Author Goli innocent Comment(0)
PSG PRESIDENT NASSER AL-KHELAIFi NOT RULING OUT MÁLAGA TAKEOVER

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has broken the silence over the reports making the news that the Qatar Sports Investments Organisation wants to take over the Spanish side Málaga.

Reports last week had indicated that the PSG owners were exploring the possibility of buying the second-tier Andalusian outfit – who ten years ago made the Champions League quarter-finals – having already acquired a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga last summer, as part of their efforts to diversify their portfolio in football.

New Telegraph understands that Málaga has been owned since 2010 by Qatari investor, Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani, and currently lie in 20th place in the second division amid financial difficulties.

Speaking with journalists on Friday afternoon,  Al Khelaifi appeared open to the idea of bringing the club into the QSI multi-club network:

“We’re looking for opportunities, they’re a fantastic club and they’re in a difficult situation right now. If there is an opportunity, why not? The city and the club are fantastic.”

“I can’t say yes or no. I’m not saying that we’re going to do it, nothing is definite,” he said.

 

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Atiku, Tinubu ignite sharp division in North

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

…as younger elements go against old guard in jostle for Aso Villa There appears to be some serious jostle for the soul of Northern Nigerian politics with indications emerging to suggest that established leaders of the region are currently being challenged by young gladiators ahead of the forthcoming general election. At the heart of the […]
News

Kalu hails Obi of Onitsha, Achebe, at 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe as an outstanding elder statesman and uncommon monarch with passion for the growth and progress of Anambra state and Nigeria in general. Extolling the virtues of the revered traditional ruler, […]
News

Electricity customer-friendly bill passes second reading in House

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday passed through second reading a bill to make it mandatory for electricity distribution companies to reimburse consumers who incur expenses on the acquisition and maintenance of electricity apparatus connected to the national grid in Nigeria. The bill, sponsored by Hon. Ben Igbakpa (PDP, Delta), was subsequently committed to the committee […]

Leave a Reply