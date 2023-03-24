PSG President Plans On Taking Over Malaga

PSG PRESIDENT NASSER AL-KHELAIFi NOT RULING OUT MÁLAGA TAKEOVER

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has broken the silence over the reports making the news that the Qatar Sports Investments Organisation wants to take over the Spanish side Málaga.

Reports last week had indicated that the PSG owners were exploring the possibility of buying the second-tier Andalusian outfit – who ten years ago made the Champions League quarter-finals – having already acquired a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga last summer, as part of their efforts to diversify their portfolio in football.

New Telegraph understands that Málaga has been owned since 2010 by Qatari investor, Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani, and currently lie in 20th place in the second division amid financial difficulties.

Speaking with journalists on Friday afternoon, Al Khelaifi appeared open to the idea of bringing the club into the QSI multi-club network:

“We’re looking for opportunities, they’re a fantastic club and they’re in a difficult situation right now. If there is an opportunity, why not? The city and the club are fantastic.”

“I can’t say yes or no. I’m not saying that we’re going to do it, nothing is definite,” he said.

