PSG ready to bring Osimhen back to France

Paris Saint Germain are mulling over signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli next summer. Reports suggested that the Ligue 1 club are planning to offer Mauro Icardi in a cash plus swap deal for the Nigerian striker. According to Calciomercato, PSG are looking to offload Icardi, who is unsettled due to his marital problems with his wife and agent Wanda-Nara. And they believe Osimhen, who has played in France with Lille, is the perfect replacement. Osimhen has begun this season in fine form, after struggling to settle into Serie A football last year.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for 81.3m euros in 2020 and although he scored 10 goals in 24 league games in his debut campaign, more was expected from him. However, this season, he is finally showing why Napoli paid top dollar for his services with eight goals in nine games already. Meanwhile, Napoli all-time leading scorer Dries Mertens has showered praise on Osimhen after the Super Eagles striker fired his third goal in the UEFA Europa League. Osimhen came off the bench to score as Napoli beat Legia Warsaw 3-0 to get their Europa League campaign back on track.

It was his third goal in the competition. Mertens was full of praise for the inf o r m striker. “He’s a great professional, a lovely guy who is eager to learn and improve,” he remarked. “His teammates adore him, he wants to be with them all the time and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

