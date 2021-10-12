PSG ready to meet Osimhen’s £93 million price tag

…want Eagles’ striker to replace Mbappe

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are ready to beat other big European clubs to the signing of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen at the next summer transfer window.

Big clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly shown interest to sign the forward from Napoli next year. However, reports from France indicated that PSG are keen to sign the forward as the direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe who is bidding to join Real Madrid.

His Italian club Napoli are not ready to let him go on a cheap with La Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming that the outfit’s president Aurelio de Laurentiis will not sell the forward for anything less than £93million.

The fee is reportedly not the problem for the high-spending Parisians as they are ready to break the bank for the striker who had caught their eyes since when he was at another French side Lille where Napoli bought him.

However, the deal depends on Mbappe leaving the side next June as they are also trying hard to tie the World Cup winner down to a new long contract.

Like this: Like Loading...