News Sports

PSG Ready To Offer Napoli Huge Sum For Osimen

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to Napoli huge sum for Nigerian hotshot Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old is one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers having spearheaded the Partenopei to within touching distance of a shock Serie A success.

Across 30 appearances in Italy’s top tier and the Champions League this term, Osimhen has netted 26 goals — finding the net in a remarkable 66% of those outings.

Interest in his services is understandably high but according to sources cash-rich PSG are ready to blow any rival bidders out of the water.

The Ligue 1 leaders are supposedly willing to fork out £133million for the Nigerian Star which is far more than other suitors such as Chelseaand Manchester Unitedintend to offer.

Osimhen is contracted to Napoli until 2025, meaning the Naples-based outfit are under no obligation to sell this summer.

However, the player would likely to be offered a significant rise on his current £93k-per-week deal and have the opportunity to link up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the French capital.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

Buhari Condoles With Abacha’s Family Over Son’s Death

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the former First Lady, Marayam Abacha, and her entire family on the death of their son, Abdullahi. New Telegraph had earlier reported that Abdullahi died in the early hour of today in his sleep at the age of 36 years. Announcing his death on Saturday, his sister, Gumsu Abacha took […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

FG approves fares for Lagos-Ibadan train service

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Federal Government has approved passengers’ charges on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard guage which will begin operations by January, 2021. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this Friday at the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in Abuja. The theme for the 2nd Annual […]
News

…workers shot as Kogi vigilantes invade plant

Posted on Author Mohammed Bashir

No fewer than seven staff of Dangote Cement in Obajana, Kogi State, were shot and several others injured as over 500 armed vigilantes stormed the factory in the early hours of Wednesday at the instance of Governor Yahaya Bello. Meanwhile, members of the mining and host communities have condemned the state government for the “extrajudicial […]

Leave a Comment