PSG Ready To Offer Napoli Huge Sum For Osimen

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to Napoli huge sum for Nigerian hotshot Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old is one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers having spearheaded the Partenopei to within touching distance of a shock Serie A success.

Across 30 appearances in Italy’s top tier and the Champions League this term, Osimhen has netted 26 goals — finding the net in a remarkable 66% of those outings.

Interest in his services is understandably high but according to sources cash-rich PSG are ready to blow any rival bidders out of the water.

The Ligue 1 leaders are supposedly willing to fork out £133million for the Nigerian Star which is far more than other suitors such as Chelseaand Manchester Unitedintend to offer.

Osimhen is contracted to Napoli until 2025, meaning the Naples-based outfit are under no obligation to sell this summer.

However, the player would likely to be offered a significant rise on his current £93k-per-week deal and have the opportunity to link up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the French capital.