PSG sack Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Germany.

Tuchel joined the club at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, winning back-to-back league titles as well as the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020, reports Sky Sports.

PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Lyon, and have lost four of their 17 games in the league this season. Tuchel’s departure comes four months after he guided the club to their first Champions League final where they lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The 47-year-old was contracted until the end of the current campaign, having signed an extension last May.

Who will be next PSG manager?

Early odds on Sky Bet suggested Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner to take over at PSG, with the odds on the former Spurs manager as low as 1/20 before Sky Bet closed betting. Sky Germany reporter Max Bielefeld has said the 48-year-old is a possible successor, along with Massimiliano Allegri.

Pochettino spent five-and-a-half years at Spurs, leading them to the Champions League final, League Cup final, and two FA Cup semi-finals, as well as four top-four finishes in the Premier League, before being dismissed in November 2019.

Pochettino told RMC Sport in 2016: “Coach one day at PSG, that would make me happy. It is a dream of mine. It is a club that I follow a lot. I try to watch their matches. Especially in the Champions League. Come back to PSG one day, why not?”

He told Sky Sports in November when asked where his next role will be: “I don’t know. I’m not going to close any door. I learnt when I was really, really young, [Pochettino’s former coach] Jorge Griffa would say, ‘Mauricio, football is going to dictate your way’.

“And I am waiting to feel what is the right project for us, which is the right way to take.

“My energy is full, I’d love to be involved in the game but at the same time I need to understand that at the moment is a good moment that you need to wait. You need to wait for the right project and for sure football is going to bring what football wants and we need to be open and to accept or not.”

