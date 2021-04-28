Sports

PSG table ‘unmatchable’ pre-contract offer for Messi

Paris Saint-Germain have tabled a pre-contract offer to Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, TNT Sports Brazil reports.
The Ligue 1 champions are desperate to lure Messi away from Spain when his current deal with Barca ends June 30.
And they are willing to flex their considerable financial muscle to make it happen.
PSG have put a two-year offer on the table for Messi and they believe the offer is “unmatchable” by most top teams.
The French outfit also believe their ambitions align with Messi’s desire to win the Champions League again, backed up by their appearance in last season’s final and their impressive run to the semi-finals – so far – this term.
Messi has said many times that he will take a decision on his future after the summer ends.

