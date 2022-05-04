Sports

PSG target Osimhen as Mbappe’s replacement

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

French giants PSG have identified Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the ideal candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe if the French man leaves Parc des Princes next summer. Mbappe has been the shining light for the Parisians since he left Monaco four years ago.

 

The 23-year-old striker has banged in 167 goals and assisted 84 in 214 appearances. However, the Frenchman could be on his way out of Parc des Princes this summer as he has refused to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

 

Real Madrid has emerged as a possible destination, but nothing concrete has emerged yet.

 

Nonetheless, the Parisians risk losing their star man, and they would be searching for another attacking dynamite. According to Get French Football News, PSG have their sights set on 23-year-old Osimhen to replace Mbappe. Osimhen has been outstanding for Napoli since he joined from Lille two years ago.

 

The Nigerian forward is enjoying his best season ever. Osimhen has proved his indispensability to Napoli, notching 17 goals and six assists in 29 appearances. The Partenopeans want €100million for their talisman, but it should not be an issue for the Paris millionaires, as they have continuously pulled their weight in the transfer market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Aubameyang beats Leno to Arsenal Player of the Season award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Arsenal Player of the 2019-20 Season following his eyecatching performances for the club. The Gabon international bagged 29 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across all competitions to finish as the club’s topscorer for a second season.   The former Borussia Dortm u n d striker’s e f […]
Sports

Real’s double bid ends in shock Copa loss to Bilbao

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid’s hopes of clinching a Spanish domestic double were dashed on Thursday as Athletic Bilbao scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to knock them out of the Copa del Rey. Alex Berenguer’s scintillating strike after a Casemiro mistake was enough to seal a shock 1-0 victory at San Mames and send Athletic through to […]
Sports

Omokaro, Udeze, lament Eagles’ absence in CHAN

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…disagree over exclusion of home-based in Eaglestalents Two ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro and Ifeanyi Udeze, have lamented the inability of the Super Eagles B team to qualify for the ongoing CHAN Competition in Cameroon. It would be recalled that the team led by Imama Amapakabo failed to qualify after losing on aggregates to Togo and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica