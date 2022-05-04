PSG target Osimhen as Mbappe’s replacement

French giants PSG have identified Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the ideal candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe if the French man leaves Parc des Princes next summer. Mbappe has been the shining light for the Parisians since he left Monaco four years ago.

The 23-year-old striker has banged in 167 goals and assisted 84 in 214 appearances. However, the Frenchman could be on his way out of Parc des Princes this summer as he has refused to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid has emerged as a possible destination, but nothing concrete has emerged yet.

Nonetheless, the Parisians risk losing their star man, and they would be searching for another attacking dynamite. According to Get French Football News, PSG have their sights set on 23-year-old Osimhen to replace Mbappe. Osimhen has been outstanding for Napoli since he joined from Lille two years ago.

The Nigerian forward is enjoying his best season ever. Osimhen has proved his indispensability to Napoli, notching 17 goals and six assists in 29 appearances. The Partenopeans want €100million for their talisman, but it should not be an issue for the Paris millionaires, as they have continuously pulled their weight in the transfer market.

