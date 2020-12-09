Sports

PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned as players walk off amid racism allegations

Paris St-Germain’s game against Istanbul Basaksehir will resume on Wednesday after it was abandoned on Tuesday with a match official accused of using a racist term towards one of the away side’s backroom staff.
Istanbul allege fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used the language towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo.
Former Cameroon international Webo was shown a red card in an exchange on the touchline.
Istanbul players walked off the pitch in protest, with PSG players following.
The incident happened just 14 minutes into the Champions League Group H tie, which was still goalless, reports The Guardian.
The match will recommence on Wednesday from the 14th minute, with a new set of officials. Kick-off will be at 17:55 GMT.
PSG are already through to the last 16 after Manchester United’s defeat by RB Leipzig.
In a statement, UEFA said: “UEFA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials.
“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately.”
Istanbul forward Demba Ba, who was a substitute, could be seen on the touchline asking the official: “Why, when you mention a black guy, do you have to say this black guy?”
TV footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying: “Is he serious? We are heading in. We’re heading in. That’s it, we’re heading in.”
There followed a wait of around two hours before official confirmation the game would not be finished on Tuesday. During that period, PSG players could be seen warming up in the tunnel awaiting a resumption, but their opponents did not re-emerge.
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe later tweeted: “Say no to racism. Webo we are with you.”
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, said he believed UEFA would “take the necessary steps”.
“We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all areas of life,” he wrote on Twitter.

